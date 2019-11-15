Addressing human rights issues a priority

There is a pressing need to address human rights issues which range from violations concerning women to online bullying and human trafficking among others.

These issues were highlighted by the Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission during a series of panel events for Fiji’s 50th Independence Anniversary called Fiji through our Stories.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says d¤iscussions are important not only to address human rights challenges but also to prevent human rights violations and crises.

“There is a pressing need for us to engage, engage across our political differences, as you know human rights is a very very contentious issue and human rights also tends to divide people because people hold very very strong views depending on which side of the political divide you are on and so I think being in this space and having that difficult conversation is extremely important and charting the way forward so that we can constructively engage on a number of issues.”

NGO Coalition on Human Rights Chair Nalini Singh says they will continue to highlights issues around human rights violations.

“This year with the 50th anniversary of our Independence it’s an opportunity for us to stocktake our achievements, challenges and discussions on the way forward.”

Singh says those who violate human rights should be held accountable.