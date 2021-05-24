Addressing financial literacy is important

Financial literacy is an important aspect in ensuring the successful establishment and growth of any business venture.

United Nations Capital Development Fund Regional Technical Specialist, Ajay Jagannath says they are working to ensure Fijians have equal access to financial services.

Through the Pacific Financial Inclusion Programme, UNCDF is reaching out to those in remote areas responding to their need for access to proper financial services.

Article continues after advertisement

Jagannath says while access to proper systems is critical, financial literacy is another area that needs to be strengthened.

“There is a lot to be done in raising awareness, in basic financial services and access to these services. There’s also work to be done in digital literacy.”

UNCDF is also supporting young entrepreneurs and youth to develop innovative digital financial product.

The Regional Technical Specialist adds that they also focus on initiatives that will impact the common man.