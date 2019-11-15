Additional tents to promote social distancing at markets

Thousands of market vendors across Fiji will be able to continue selling their produce while practicing social distancing.

Local Government Minister Premila Kumar yesterday received 104 tents from UN Women.

The handover is part of an ongoing COVID-19 response partnership between the Ministry and the UN Women Fiji Markets for Change project.

Kumar says it is important to ensure markets are safe and accessible, not only to vendors but also the public.

There are 8, 000 market vendors in Fiji, of which 3, 000 are farmers.

Kumar says these farmers normally come to the market on Friday and Saturday and have to endure extreme weather to sell their produce.

“What they need is shelter. They need shelter not to just sell their produce but also to protect their produce. This shelter will also be good for the consumers who come down to buy these produce. Because if it is sold out in the open obviously the consumers will not prefer buying from outside. When it rains they get wet and the farmers will lose out.”

The tents will be distributed to all municipal councils.