Additional Polling Stations to reflect voter numbers

The Fijian Elections Office will be setting up extra polling stations to cater for the increase in the number of voters.

Polling stations are the number of rooms or spaces allocated for voting within a specific venue.

Supervisor of elections Mohammed Saneem says their planning will reflect the confirmed voter statistics of 650,000 as at December 2020.

“We may not have a massive increase in venues but we will have an increase in stations. We are currently working out the operational logistics around the election and more announcements will be made at a later date.”

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of additional seats being included in parliament based on increasing voter numbers.

At the end of December, the Fijian Elections Office had 650,000 confirmed voters.

This is an increase of 12,473 from the 2018 General Election or 58,889 from 2014.

The Supervisor of Elections says they project 670,000 people to register by 2022.

The earliest that an election could be held in April 2022.