COVID-19

Additional funds allocated for police, RFMF and FCCC

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 26, 2020 10:30 pm

In an effort to fight Fiji’s COVID-19 situation, the Government has allocated additional funding to the Police Force.

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says Police continue to carry out their job despite the various pressures at the new border and across Fiji.

Sayed-Khaiyum had announced in detail the total allocated to relevant authorities that play a crucial role during this global pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“$700,000 (For Police), RFMF $150,000 and the Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission $100,000 specifically for COVID-19 because they need to go around to see that people are not putting up the prices – they’re not price gouging.”

The Minister says Fiji is aggressively working to stop the spread of this virus.

 

