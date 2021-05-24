Home

Additional 70,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine arrive in Fiji

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 27, 2021 7:28 am

Last night Fiji received an additional 70,000 doses of the Australian-manufactured COVID-19 AstraZeneca vaccines.

This is as part of Australia’s ongoing support to the Fiji and the Ministry of Health during this second outbreak of COVID-19.

This brings the total number of Australian vaccine doses flown into Fiji over the past eight weeks to 320,000 and forms part of Australia’s commitment to provide one million vaccines to Fiji.

