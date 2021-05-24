Home

ADB commends the government’s move

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
December 20, 2021 3:30 am

The Asian Development Bank’s Pacific Associate Economic Officer has commended the Fijian government for their move to safely reopen international travel.

Cara Tinio says opening the international border is the most prudent way to address economic issues.

Fiji opened up to tourist on December 1st welcoming hundreds of guests from travel partner countries.

Tinio says they are optimistic that recovery in Fiji will begin next year.

“Especially since borders have opened to tourists this month. We hope it will continue next year which will revitalize the tourism industry and this will bring further benefits to the economy.”

She adds they have been keeping a close watch on tourism-oriented countries including Fiji.

ADB says wider vaccination against the COVID-19 permits borders to progressively reopen and this is expected to boost trade and tourism in Fiji.

 

