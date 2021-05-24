Home

Adaptation finance a concern

Indra Singh Manager News and Sports [email protected] | @IndraFBC
November 9, 2021 3:48 am

It has been revealed that from 2010 to 2017, the most climate-vulnerable countries received less than $20 per person per year in adaptation financing.

Speaking during the Ministerial Dialogue on Adaptation Action, Attorney General Aiyaz-Sayed Khaiyum says this lack of investment has seen up to 60 percent of disaster related deaths continue to occur in vulnerable countries.

At COP 26, in Glasgow, Scotland, the AG says this number will rise, highly if the gap between adaptation needs and adaptation financing pledges persists.

“The rationale for why at least half of climate finance must go towards adaptation is clear –– as is the importance of that funding being extremely affordable. And, of course, developed nations should deliver the finance they‘ve pledged to deliver. Irrespective of the failure to mobilise $100 billion by 2020, developed countries must still be focused on ensuring $500 billion in aggregate is deployed in total over the 2020-2025 period.”

Sayed-Khaiyum says there is an urgent need for the world’s super powers to commit to effective and increased funding.

As the arguments over the shortfall towards the $100 billion agreement continues, Sayed-Khaiyum says the need to act is now.

“To both move from billions to trillions while also improving the quality and effectiveness of adaptation and mitigation focused financing, we need to create greater credibility through increased predictability under the Paris Agreement. Income status is of many one dimensional metrics. It cannot serve as the bedrock of decision making. The calculus is more complex and the central logic directing climate finance flows should be centred on climate vulnerability. Our world is not one dimensional, neither are our problems, challenges, and decisions.”

COP 26 ends on Friday.

 

