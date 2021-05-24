Acute shortage of special school teachers

There is an acute shortage of teachers for special and inclusive schools says Minister for Education, Premila Kumar.

Speaking at the Nausori Special School, Kumar highlighted that the Ministry does not have enough teachers who qualify in the area of inclusive teaching.

“Encouraging our students and anyone else who is interested in joining teaching, we encouraging them to specialize in inclusive education.”

Kumar says the government recognizes the importance of special and inclusive schools.

There are 17 special schools around the country which employees 171 teachers.



[Source: Minister of Education Premila Kumar/ Twitter]

918 students are enrolled in these schools.

Kumar says there are also 46 inclusive schools.

She adds 300 applications are waiting at the Ministry of Education to be processed so that more schools can become inclusive as well.

“It is for this reason, that we encouraging normal schools to include children with special needs. And I am very grateful to the school management committee for moving in that direction and that is including special children in our normal school.”

Kumar says for any special child who is enrolled in an inclusive the government pays $500 per child annually.