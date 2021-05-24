Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|It will take time to reduce COVID consequences|Regular reviews will continue: MoH|Over 68, 000 Fijians receive booster dose|Death among fully vaccinated adults low|Newborn succumbs to COVID|Penalties designed to eliminate community transmission|Vulnerable group urged to seek medical attention|High risk of new variants|Challenges faced in establishing cause of COVID deaths|NCDs causing COVID complications|4-month-old baby dies from COVID|Regular talks on COVID-safe measures continue|Vulnerable Fijians default on medical checkups concerning|High vaccination rate on Vanuabalavu commended |Omicron too transmissible to be contained: Dr Fong|16 COVID deaths recorded|Risk of new variants remains: Dr Fong|Proactive measures needed to avoid COVID emergencies|
Full Coverage

News

Acts of cyberbullying will not be taken lightly: Police

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
February 1, 2022 4:40 pm
The cases of cyberbullying are taken seriously by the Police Force says Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair.

The cases of cyberbullying are taken seriously by the Police Force says Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission recently received nine complaints against a group of TikTokers who were allegedly bullying and harassing women and children on the social media app TikTok.

These matters have been referred to Police by the Commission.

Article continues after advertisement

Nair says they work together with their partners to ensure that perpetrators are taken to task.

“We take these cases very seriously, as soon as we are made aware of these cases coming our way, either through our partners or whether the complainants come and report these matters to us, we take it very seriously and we investigate immediately through our cybercrime officers who are based out of CID and based on the evidence we are taking people to task.”

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj says everyone has a responsibility.

“We have a very strong Online Safety Act but the Act alone is not enough. You need to ensure that the relevant institutions that have to implement the law are actually diligent, they read veraciously.”

The Commission is urging victims to report acts of cyberbullying as the Online Safety Act promotes safe online culture and environment.

 

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.