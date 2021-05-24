Acts of cyberbullying will not be taken lightly: Police

The cases of cyberbullying are taken seriously by the Police Force says Deputy Commissioner of Police Itendra Nair.

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission recently received nine complaints against a group of TikTokers who were allegedly bullying and harassing women and children on the social media app TikTok.

These matters have been referred to Police by the Commission.

Nair says they work together with their partners to ensure that perpetrators are taken to task.

“We take these cases very seriously, as soon as we are made aware of these cases coming our way, either through our partners or whether the complainants come and report these matters to us, we take it very seriously and we investigate immediately through our cybercrime officers who are based out of CID and based on the evidence we are taking people to task.”

Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission Director Ashwin Raj says everyone has a responsibility.

“We have a very strong Online Safety Act but the Act alone is not enough. You need to ensure that the relevant institutions that have to implement the law are actually diligent, they read veraciously.”

The Commission is urging victims to report acts of cyberbullying as the Online Safety Act promotes safe online culture and environment.