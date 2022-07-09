Activities aim to attract international investors

[File Photo]

Investment Fiji is collaborating with relevant stakeholders to increase economic activity and attract potential overseas investors to our shores.

Chief Executive, Kamal Chetty, says they are being more strategic and making every effort to increase investment, despite having limited resources.

“You must have seen the number of activities we doing at the moment, we had the New Zealand – Fiji business forum a few weeks ago, and we are traveling to Australia after next week for an investment forum with a group of private sector to make business deals and at the same time attract new investors.”

To increase prospects and exposure abroad, Investment Fiji and Outsource Fiji signed a Memorandum of Understanding yesterday.

Chetty says they have more events planned and are eagerly anticipating additional collaborations with more stakeholders in the near future.