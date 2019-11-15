Actions need to be taken: Seruiratu

The porous nature of borders coupled with vast ocean space has burdened Fiji’s existing limited maritime surveillance capabilities.

Minister for Defence Inia Seruiratu says it has curtailed their ability to effectively monitor maritime activities and identify transnational organized crimes such as drug trafficking transiting across the maritime space.

Seruiratu says actions need to be taken to eliminate the devastating effects of drugs.

Article continues after advertisement

“In the work front, my Ministry is in the process of putting in place practical mechanisms by introducing tangible strategies and policies to effectively curb and provide medical remedies for the addicts.”

Seruiratu says Fijians must realize that to minimize the drastic social consequences of the use of drugs, faith-based organizations together with parents play a significant role.

The Minister says parents should be vigilant in observing and monitoring their children.