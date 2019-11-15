Actions must be taken to bring economic prosperity: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says Fiji will no longer wait for the rest world to beat the COVID-19 virus.

Speaking at an i-Taukei Land Trust Board event yesterday, Bainimarama says actions will be taken to bring back economic prosperity.

He says Fijians should do more than just sitting or waiting around.

Article continues after advertisement

“We have to create to economic activity, create jobs, create development and create prosperity for ourselves.”

Bainimarama says no one can know yet when the borders will reopen and given that Fijians cannot know when the revenue from tourism will return, actions must take place now.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that nearly $50million have been paid out as part of the government assistance for Fijians affected by the impact of COVID-19.

The government has also allocated incentives to the private sector to hire Fijians who have lost their jobs and livelihood.

Bainimarama adds that because Fiji is COVID-19 contained we have the chance to restart the economy without risking the wellbeing of Fijians.

He says it is possible to make the best out of a historical difficult situation.

The Prime Minister says those that needed support are receiving it adding no government in Fijian history has paid out more in unemployment assistance than the ruling government.