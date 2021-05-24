Action Plan on violence against women on track

The Ministry of Women Children and Poverty Alleviation is on track with the National Action Plan to prevent violence against women and girls.

Responding to Opposition MP Salote Radrodro, Education Minister, Rosy Akbar says the plan is a holistic approach between the government, non-government organizations, and faith-based organizations around the country.

Akbar says most of the consultations regarding the Action Plan are done virtually given the current COVID crisis.

“Since the launch of the Fiji National Action Plan consultation process, a total of 804 participants have been part of the in-person consultations before the second wave of COVID-19 brought in-person activities to a halt. In adapting to the new normal, the Fiji National Action plan team has successfully facilitated three virtual consultations in faith, education, and the informal sectors engaging a total of 111 participants.”

Akbar says the National Action Plan survey is also available for those who wish to make their submissions online.

The five-year plan to prevent violence against women and girls is an inclusive approach that will bring all sectors together to generate dialogue, and ideas on key actions needed to stop the violence.

The plan is scheduled to be completed by year-end.