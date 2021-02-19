Acting VC maintains recruitment processes are being followed

Acting Vice-Chancellor and President of the University of the South Pacific, Dr Giulio Paunga, has advised the faculty that recruitment policies are being followed at USP.

This follows reports of the recruitment and appointment of Dr Rajni Chand to the position of Director for Centre of Flexible Learning.

Dr Paunga says there has been a lot of media interest lately in the University’s recruitment policies and has advised that due processes of recruitment and selection have been complied with.

He adds all recruitments are in accordance with the University’s Human Resources policies.

The Acting VC stresses that if any staff has concerns, they can raise this with the Executive Director, People and Workforce Strategy Jone Nemani.

Students have been advised to raise their concerns with the Acting Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education Professor Jito Vanualailai.

Dr Paunga also reiterates that no public statements will be made with respect to any individual staff contract which is covered under their obligation of confidentiality.

The Acting VC says senior Management remains focused on USP’s core mandate of providing quality higher education in the Pacific and preparing for the beginning of Semester 1 on 1 March.