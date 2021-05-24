Home

News

Acting PS for the iTaukei Affairs Ministry appointed

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
July 3, 2021 1:00 pm
New appointed Acting Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs\ Pita Tagicakakirewa . [Source: Supplied]

The Public Service Commission has appointed Pita Tagicakakirewa as the Acting Permanent Secretary for iTaukei Affairs.

Tagicakakirewa has been serving as the Deputy Secretary for the Ministry since January this year.

In a statement the PSC says upon taking up that role, he served as the Acting Commissioner in Malaysia from 2019 to 2020 and a Counsellor in Malaysia for the Fiji High Commissioner from 2013 to 2020.

Article continues after advertisement

Tagicakakirewa has also served as a Director of the iTaukei Institute of Language and Culture with the Ministry.

The PSC says his years of experience make him well suited for this acting appointment and the Public Service Commission wishes him well.

© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited.