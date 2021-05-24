Acting PS Economy joins FNPF Board

The Fiji National Provident Fund Board of Directors has appointed the Acting Permanent Secretary for Economy as a member.

Shiri Gounder officially joined the Fund as a Board Director on June 24th.

In a statement, the FNPF says Gounder has around 15 years of professional experience with both the Reserve Bank of Fiji and the Ministry of Economy.

Goundar has experience in areas of national budget formulation, taxation & customs policy, public financial management, macroeconomic policy, and strategic management.

His appointment is made under Section 7 of the Fiji National Provident Fund Act, 2011.

The appointment vests with the Minister of Economy, following a Fit and Proper Assessment by the RBF.

Gounder replaces former PS for Economy Makereta Konrote, on the board.

He is also a Board Director at the RBF, Fiji Revenue and Customs Service, Energy Fiji Limited, Unit Trust of Fiji, and Fiji Investment Corporation Limited.