Acting Prime Minister explains delay in tsunami alert

Authorities need time to do an assessment following a volcano eruption.

When questioned on the delay of the Tsunami warning, Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Department of Mineral Resources will need time to liaise with a number of agencies before warnings or alerts are issued.

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Department of Mineral Resources is in close contact with seismology experts in New Zealand.

FBC News contacted Permanent Secretary Mineral Resources Raijeli Taga an hour after the volcano eruptions and was informed there was no tsunami threat.

The National Disaster Management Officer and the Mineral Resources Department later released a statement issuing a tsunami alert for the whole of Fiji.

Stay safe everyone 🇹🇴 pic.twitter.com/OhrrxJmXAW — Dr Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau (@sakakimoana) January 15, 2022

Sayed-Khaiyum says the Mineral Resources Department are in contact with various other international agencies to do these assessments adding that it requires very sophisticated equipment to predict these things as to when it will occur.