Acting Prime Minister continues to meet with farmers in Ba

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 24, 2022 10:25 am
Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum recently met with farmers in Marinitawa Settlement, Ba [Source: Fijian Government]

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum recently met with farmers in Marinitawa Settlement, Ba to bring forward their questions and concerns about various challenges faced in the community.

Sayed-Khaiyum informed the farmers of the current economic situation and the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, stating that it was a priority of government to ensure that the basic rights of the people are not affected.

He also addressed the issue of flooding at the Marinitawa crossing, reiterating that government was prioritising repairing around 400 crossings annually before the COVID-19 pandemic hit our shores and slowed things down.

Sayed-Khaiyum mentioned that the economy is returning to normal with many people going back to work after the reopening of our international border and that government will continue investing in infrastructure and putting in place similar plans for water and electricity.

He also spoke about the re-opening of schools and urged farmers to send their children to school.

 

