Acting PM urges students to use internet wisely

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has urged students of Koroinasolo Village School not to abuse the internet and to use it only to access right information.

Speaking at the commissioning of the satellite internet connection at the school yesterday, Sayed-Khaiyum says digital connectivity is critically important.

And he adds, at this day and age information is power and it is important that people get and access the right information.

Sayed-Khaiyum says there’s a lot of rumors and lies circulating online and he has urged the students to be careful with their internet usage.

I appeal to the students, please use the internet responsibly. Go to the right sites, don’t abuse it. Please, if you on Facebook, speak the truth. Access information in the right manner. It will be beneficial to everybody.

Head Teacher Tomasi Uluiviti says it’s a memorable occasion for the school and the community to be able to be digitally connected to the world.

With the solar internet installation you have brought the world much closer and clearer to us here especially the children of Koroinasolo Village School and likewise to the community as a whole. Sir, we can boldly say we are not left behind.

For decades Koroinasolo Village School was in a black spot area for communication where no mobile or internet connection was possible.