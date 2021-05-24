Acting PM sends congratulatory message on Chinese New Year

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum conveyed a congratulatory message to the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

In a congratulatory letter, Sayed-Khaiyum expressed Fiji’s best wishes to the People’s Republic of China as they commemorate the new lunar year- the Year of the Tiger.

He says the Fiji-China partnership has advanced, particularly in recent years, due to Fiji’s concerted effort to deepen its strategic partnerships across the Pacific.

Sayed-Khaiyum has also reaffirmed Fiji’s commitment to work with the People’s Republic of China towards a sustainable, resilient recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and address global challenges like climate change.