News

Acting PM commends fundraising initiative

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
January 31, 2022 4:35 am
Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has commended members of a community in Ba for their initiative to raise funds for development. [Fijian Government]

Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum has commended members of a community in Ba for their initiative to raise funds for development.

Sayed-Khaiyum attended a Lokgeet competition as part of a fundraiser at the Maha Mariamman Temple in Moto, Ba.

The funds will be used to complete a multi-purpose stage and advance the construction of the temple to better serve villagers in 15 settlements.

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is important to encourage projects that help and bring the community together.

He was accompanied by Minister for Local Government, Parveen Bala, and Assistant Minister for Ministry of Waterways and Environment, Viam Pillay, who is also a trustee of the temple.

