Acting PM assures support towards police

Government is committed to facilitating all the help for the Fiji Police Force to address the new landscape of crime in the country.

Speaking at the pass out parade for 190 new recruits at Nasova Grounds today, Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the nature of crime is continuously evolving and police must be equipped with the right tools and knowledge to mitigate it.

He says human trafficking, cyber-crime, and financial crimes are new elements of the crime that are faced in society today.

Sayed-Khaiyum has challenged the new recruits to enforce the law fairly towards all citizens in the country, irrespective of race, religion, or financial standing in society.

”The police officer must ensure, that because he or she is wearing the uniform, because there is a high demand for them in terms of enforcing the law. They must equally ensure that they themselves apply the law fairly and ensure that they do not favour anybody.”

The pass-out parade had 116 male and 74 female officers.