Acting COMPOL continues courtesy visit to religious organisations

Acting Police Commissioner, Rusiate Tudravu continues his courtesy visit to executives of religious organizations.

While visiting Assemblies of God Fiji, the churches General Superintendent Reverend Dr Mosese Cakau made a commitment to work with Police in tackling crime on communities.

Reverend Cakau says after being briefed on the purpose of the Acting Commissioner’s visit the Church will adopt a number of changes that would work well with the Fiji Police’s intent of enhancing crime prevention initiatives.

Rev. Dr Cakau says the Acting Commissioner’s delegations visit was timely as awareness was also key to how they could help through their programs.

He adds that they have taken on board the generational changes affecting churches today.