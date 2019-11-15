Acting COMPOL assures support for PCLEC

The Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation Fiji Chapter was officially opened by ACP Rusiate Tudravu.

The PCLEC concept was formulated at a Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police meeting aimed at consolidating regional, trilateral and bilateral police development through a decentralized model.

It is a regional coordination mechanism that supports capability development in law enforcement priority areas.

In his opening remarks, Tudravu says Fiji as PICP Chair recognized the importance of driving the initiatives under PCLEC.

He says there are several programs under PCLEC which Fiji is spearheading.

Tudravu says having a Unit specifically dedicated to supporting efforts is again a testament of how much Fiji values training and supports Pacific Law enforcement partners.

He acknowledged the assistance rendered by the AFP in equipping the new Unit and gave assurances of the PCLEC Fiji Chapter’s support in building a safer Pacific region.

The virtual opening was conducted at the Fiji Police Headquarters.