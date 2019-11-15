Act today, shape tomorrow: Leweniqila

Fiji has called for greater global support and collaboration towards addressing the humanitarian challenges of the future that incur as a result of climate change.

While delivering Fiji’s national statement at the 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the Deputy Permanent Representative (DPR) at Fiji’s Permanent Mission to the UN in Geneva, Anare Leweniqila, said that the global humanitarian landscape is quickly evolving and requires more robust action by all actors operating within this space.

The theme “Act today, shape tomorrow” became a stark reminder on the need to put in place the necessary enabling environment to support global effort in addressing the humanitarian challenges of the future as a result of climate change.

The conference adopted a resolution on disaster laws and policies with the key message of “leave no one behind”, and it called on countries and national Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to develop disaster response and resilience laws which, are climate responsive.

Fiji highlighted national efforts to modernize our disaster legislation and the work in progress in relation to the institutional setup for our national humanitarian cluster system.

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Nazhat Shameem Khan was elected to chair of the Commission on Shifting Vulnerabilities while, Fiji Red Cross Youth Representative, Epeli Lesuma was elected to be the Rapporteur of the Commission on Trust in Humanitarian Action.

Fiji was represented by DPR Leweniqila and Lesuma of the Fiji Red Cross National in a Pacific side event sharing their experiences on Locally Led Disaster Management activities.

Both DPR Leweniqila and Lesuma emphasized that humanitarian work must be people-centered and that this is reflected in the State’s collaboration with the national society in assisting and reaching out to those people who are affected during any emergency situations.

The 33rd International Conference of the Red Cross and Red Crescent was held in Geneva from the 9th to the 12th of December 2019. The Permanent Mission in Geneva represented the State at this Conference along with Fiji Red Cross has been represented as the National Society.