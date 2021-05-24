Home

News

Act of sacrilege is shocking and unacceptable: Rabuka

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 29, 2022 12:40 pm
People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka. [File Photo]

The People’s Alliance Party leader has described the act of sacrilege at the Nav Durga Temple at Baulevu, Nausori as shocking and unacceptable.

Sitiveni Rabuka says the shocking news of the incident comes at a time when our country is struggling to get on its feet after an extremely difficult year.

Rabuka adds that there is no acceptable tome or reason for such an act as faith has been the constant source of strength for many during these trying times of uncertainty.

Article continues after advertisement

The People’s Alliance Party Leader is urging those responsible to come forward.

Rabuka reiterated that his party is standing alongside Temple Priest Vinsehwar Sharma and members of the community that have been impacted by the incident.

Meanwhile, the police investigation into the matter continues.

