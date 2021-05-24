Act of sacrilege in temple condemned

The Sanatan Dharam Pratinidhi Sabha of Fiji has condemned an act of sacrilege at the Nav Durga Temple in Baulevu, Nausori this morning.

This as holy book “Ramayan” was set on fire during an attempted break-in at the temple early this morning.

President, Sarju Prasad says such acts are disappointing.

“I call this a very cowardly attack on a temple by hooligans who have no respect for other people’s religion and faith. I praise the effort of the neighbors who helped save the temple.”

Temple Priest, Vineshwar Sharma says worshippers saw smoke coming out of the temple at around 6 am and members rushed to the scene.

He says while there was no other damage, the community is saddened by the incident.

Police have started their investigation.