ACS youngsters look forward to experience

Adi Cakobau School’s young basketball squad is set to embrace a steep learning curve as they debut on the national stage at the Fiji Cup tomorrow.

While nerves are inevitable, their eagerness to gain experience and learn from seasoned players has only fuelled their determination.

Pheonix Blazers rep Senikau Taleitaki says preparation time was not on their side but this squad will be out to give it their best shot.

“It’s all last minute preparations, we did not have much time to prepare for this tournament, we are playing under phoenix blazers and this is our first time experience in the Fiji Cup.”



Senikau Taleitaki.

Talietaki who is also a sprinter for ACS believes this is a great opportunity to learn from the best in the business.

Other women’s teams participating includes USP Islanders, Kaunikuila Aces, Dynamic Redz, Watikula Ballers, Zodiac Wyverns, Tamaphine and Mana from Lautoka.

The Fiji Cup will be held at the FMF Gymnasium in Suva from tomorrow to Saturday.

You can watch the live coverage on FBC TV.

