ACP Tudravu warns officers to uphold Force's integrity

The Acting Commissioner of Police while opening the Basic Recruits training reminded the officers to count themselves lucky for being employed.

ACP Rusiate Tudravu warned the officers to uphold the integrity of the policing profession as the doors are wide open for a quick way out.

Basic Recruitment training was provided to 176 Police officers who are members of the Special Constabulary.

The course is in line with the institutional Reform and Restructure Process currently underway.

The Acting Commissioner says Police Officers are constantly scrutinized by the public for their actions when they break the laws they swore to uphold.

ACP Tudravu also says that there were many wanting to join the organization adding he would not hesitate to replace any officer who fails to uphold the integrity of policing.