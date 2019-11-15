Accused appears in court for allegedly selling minors

A 29-year-old unemployed man of Nabua, Suva appeared in the Magistrates Court in the last hour for allegedly buying minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes.

Simione Tugi was arrested by the Totogo Operations team on Monday.

Tugi is alleged to have sold the victim who was 16-years-old at the time, on two separate occasions to two different men, for the purpose of sexual intercourse.

The offence was committed between January and February 2015 in Nabua.

The man faces one count of buying minors under the age of 18 years for immoral purposes.

Tugi today indicated that that he wants to seek leg aid assistance.

He has been remanded in custody until tomorrow.