Accusations motived Rabuka to form a political party

Accusations and blame leveled against the former Prime Minister and People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka served as motivation.

Rabuka says it energised him to start a movement which has now become the PAP.

He highlighted this last night while officiating as chief guest during the party’s special general meeting at Epworth Hall in Suva.

“It is not going to be easy, we are facing challenges every day so first of all you must have a vision and in order to achieve that vision, we must set ourselves a mission.”

Rabuka says his vision is to create a united Fiji that comprises of all races, faiths, and beliefs and where people are free to practice their own religion and to speak their own language.

The party also elected its Suva Urban Office bearers.

Suva lawyer Filimoni Vosarogo has been elected President for the Suva urban office.