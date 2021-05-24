ACCTS provides great platform: AG

The Agreement on Climate Change, Trade and Sustainability (ACCTS), has a strong potential.

This according to Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, who was part of the first ministerial meeting of the ACCTS, says it can create a positive disruption in unsustainable trade and consumption patterns.

As Fiji’s lead, Sayed-Khaiyum says the agreement exemplifies cross-hemisphere trade and economic cooperation that is equitable and promotes sustainable and resilient growth for all.

The meeting reaffirmed the commitment of six like-minded ACCTS countries – Fiji, New Zealand, Costa Rica, Iceland, Norway and Switzerland – to mainstream climate action and environmental sustainability into their national trade policies, practices and rules.

The ACCTS is also well aligned to Fiji’s recently enacted Climate Change Act which commits to net-zero carbon emissions by 2050 as well as greater use of nature-based and technological solutions to build climate resilience.

The meeting was chaired by New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Export Growth, Damien O’Connor.

A follow up event is planned for COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland.