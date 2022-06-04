Accounts audited, no complaints from farmers: LCPA

The Labasa Cane Producers Association has hit back at the National Farmers Union over claims of misuse of funds received under the Fairtrade Agreement.

LCPA President Mohammed Tazim says the Association had its Annual General Meeting on March 31st this year where they submitted their financial reports and it was accepted by all members.

Tazim told FBC News that their accounts have been audited by an independent private auditor and also presented to the members during their AGM.

And to date, Tazim says they haven’t received any complaints from their members on misuse of funds given under the Fairtrade arrangement.

He says the call by the NFU to have the Association accounts audited due to misuse of funds is unjustified.

Tazim says the Union is being politicized by its executives and it doesn’t do any good to its members.

He adds that the LCPA is a non-governmental organization and they are apolitical.

The LCPA has a membership of close to 4,000 cane farmers.