Accommodation for Ba women vendors

Women vendors at the Ba Municipal Market now have proper accommodation.

This came as Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar opened the newly refurbished Ba Women’s Accommodation Centre for vendors while waiting for the opening of the market.

Previously women vendors have had to sleep on the side of the market during odd hours.

The Minister says the center will support hardworking women vendors who travel many hours to come sell their produce at the market.

Vendors have also lauded the government for providing them with the center.

So far, women’s accommodation centres have been made available in Suva, Sigatoka, Ba, Nadi, Namaka, Rakiraki, and Labasa markets.