News

Accident victims to be laid to rest

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
November 12, 2021 9:37 am
The motor vehicle accident near Wainiyabia in Navua last week

The man involved in a motor vehicle accident near Wainiyabia in Navua last week which claimed the lives of four people remains admitted.

He is expected to be questioned once discharged from the CWM hospital.

The child who was also admitted following the accident has been discharged.

Article continues after advertisement

Four people died in the horrific accident a week ago including a woman and three children believed to be her niece and nephew.

The victims were passengers in a vehicle that was involved in a head-on collision with a bus.

The family residing in Kinoya were traveling to Sigatoka to attend a social function.

The driver who was the woman’s defacto husband was allegedly driving at high speed when he failed to negotiate a bend resulting in the unfortunate accident.

The three children will be laid to rest today.

Police had earlier confirmed that they found marijuana in the vehicle.

