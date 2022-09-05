Accident traumatizes Lautoka community

A Lautoka community is still traumatized by an early morning fatal road accident along the Nadi-to-Lautoka Queens Highway.

Aliti Kama Tavai says she helplessly watched the vehicle burn with its unconscious inhabitants still locked in.

The 60-year-old key witness says she is still tormented by the sight of the flaming car as she was in no position to help.

“I ran to the scene and tried to open the door but it was stuck, the flames were spreading quickly as well, I just stood there helpless. It’s truly sad to watch as the two burned, I couldn’t stop crying as I couldn’t do anything to take them out of the burning car.”

Police say the Nadi-based taxi is believed to have been on a hire run to Lautoka but lost control and veered off the road.

“The vehicle made a 360-turn before it collided with the tree facing the road. The impact was so strong it threw the passenger to the trunk of the car.”

The Tavai family has lived along this highway since 2008 and claims to have witnessed several road fatalities, rescuing many people on rare occasions, unfortunately, this wasn’t one of them.

“I’m requesting authorities to look into this as there have been more than 10 deaths that I’ve seen happen along this road because the drivers were driving too fast.”

This community member claims that a lot of people have died because of speeding on this highway.

Authorities confirmed that the two deaths this morning brought the total number of road fatalities to 24, up from 12 during the same period last year.