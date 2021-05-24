News
Accident lands two in hospital
April 1, 2022 12:15 pm
A driver and a passenger of a vehicle involved in an accident in Kavuli, Tavua this morning are admitted in the Tavua Hospital.[ Supplied Image]
Police confirm the accident happened around half-past eight when a car allegedly collided with another vehicle driven by a man from Volivoli in Rakiraki.
It adds the driver who is the suspect and the passenger are under observation in the hospital.
Police investigation continues.
