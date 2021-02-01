Accident lands three in hospital

Three people were rushed to Lautoka Hospital following an accident at the Naviyago bridge in Lautoka this afternoon.

Police confirm the three were traveling in a vehicle driven by a 38-year-old man heading towards Drasa when the incident occurred.

The fourth passenger traveling with them has been treated and sent home.

It is alleged the vehicle collided with a truck driven by a 46-year-old man who was traveling towards Lautoka.

Investigation continue.