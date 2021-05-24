Accident lands passengers in hospital

An accident in Wailoku this morning has landed some people in hospital.
This involves a Mindperal staff transport which was heading down Wailoku Road.
Its believed the driver lost control of the vehicle.
Police was at the site and were seen carrying some passengers believed to have been injured.
We have contacted police for more information.
