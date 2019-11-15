Home

Accident lands 17 in hospital

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 2, 2021 7:39 am

Seventeen people including eight children were rushed to Nausori Health Centre yesterday afternoon after the bus they were traveling in veered off the road at Kiuva in Tailevu.

Three of the victims were later taken to the CWM Hospital for further treatment while the others were seen by the doctor and released.

All the victims were from Naivakacau village in Tailevu and they were returning from a picnic trip in Naselai beach when the incident occurred.

It is alleged that the driver, a 48-year-old man, lost control of the bus causing it to veer off the road resulting in the accident.

The driver is now in police custody as investigation continues

