Accident dampens family reunion

About 58 Fijians from a clan in Qauia, Lami were excited to attend their annual family reunion at Naqia Village in Wainibuka today.

However, their enthusiasm and excitement turned sour after the bus they were travelling in was hit by an oncoming vehicle along the Babavoce hill, next to Naiborebore village in Tailevu.

Sailosi Lewai who was a passenger says the bus tumbling to its side, making it impossible for the passengers to exit from the main door or the emergency window, hence they had to come out of the back window for safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“The other family members were transported to the Korovou Hospital to be examined. Because we might never know that there could be some internal injuries. Lucky all of us were saved.”

Bus driver, Shalvin Prasad claims a white fielder swayed into the opposite lane, exactly when the bus was coming on the same area.

Prasad says he noticed something unusual with an oncoming car, realizing that if he continues to drive in the same direction, it will lead to a head-on collision, causing a horrific incident.

“When we reach here, I saw one car coming on my lane. So I tried to save that I car that’s why I went off-road.”

It is alleged the driver of the car fled the scene immediately after the accident.

Lewai says he immediately contacted the relevant authority.

“Straight after the incident, I called the Police Command Centre to inform them that the car didn’t stop following the accident. They reacted quickly in an effort to track down the culprit.”

However, Police say the driver of a white fielder who allegedly caused an accident surrendered himself a few minutes later.

The driver has been questioned at the Korovou Police Station, while some bus passengers have also gave their statements.