Accident claims taxi driver’s life
March 22, 2021 11:13 am
[Photos Supplied]
The driver of a taxi involved in an early morning accident in Togalevu, outside Lami has died.
Police spokesperson, Ana Naisoro, says the driver who resides in Davuilevu was returning from Namosi after dropping off passengers when he started to feel unwell.
An eyewitness told the police that the vehicle veered onto the opposite lane resulting in the accident.
It is believed the driver had previous medical history.
A post mortem will be conducted soon.
