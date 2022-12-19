Accident claims lives of two children

[File Photo]

Two children died in separate road accidents in the Northern division last week.

Chief Operations Officer, ACP Abdul Khan says the two reports of fatal accidents involving young children should be a concern for all parents and reinforces the importance of supervision.

ACP Khan says the first incident recorded on Friday involved an eight-year-old boy who was allegedly hit by a vehicle driven by a 25-year-old labourer of Vunika, Labasa.

The alleged incident occurred after midday in Delailabasa.

The victim was crossing the road when the incident occurred.

In another incident, a six -year old child died after she was allegedly also hit by a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man in Yaroi, Savusavu on Saturday morning.

ACP Khan says the victim was allegedly crossing the road when the incident occurred.

Both drivers have been questioned as investigations continue.

The Chief Operations Officer reiterates the need for parents and guardians to be vigilant to their child’s movements and activities as they are home for the school holidays.

ACP Khan is also calling on drivers to be alert to the movement of children on our roads.

The road death toll currently stands at 43 compared to 25 for the same period last year.