Accident claims another life

[File Photo]

A man believed to be in his 20s has died following a road accident last night.

Police say the accident occurred along the Kings Road, near the junction of Nasinu Road after 7pm.

The victim was traveling with two others towards Valelevu and upon reaching the Nasinu Road junction, the vehicle he was driving allegedly hit the rear side trailer of a truck.

Both were conveyed to the Valelevu Health Centre where the victim was unfortunately pronounced dead on arrival.

A 19-year-old, the driver of the vehicle, is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital.