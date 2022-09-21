Accident along Kings Road

Members of the public trying to save the woman.

A woman was rushed to the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva this morning, following an accident along the Kings Road in Nasinu.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro says a vehicle, driven by a 29-year-old man pulled out from Khalsa Road heading towards Suva and allegedly hit the victim.

She says the victim allegedly crossed the road suddenly from the back of a bus, which was parked at a bus stop.

Article continues after advertisement

Naisoro says the victim was later conveyed to the hospital for treatment as the investigation continues.