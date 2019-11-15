Home

ACCF supports Motor Vehicle Accident Levy reduction

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 19, 2020 4:32 pm
Chief Executive Parvez Akbar.

The Accident Compensation Commission Fiji says they fully support the decision to reduce the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum announced a reduction of the Motor Vehicle Accident Levy by 50% effective from 1st of August this year to 31st July 2021- to provide relief to motor vehicle owners for a period of one year as the nation copes with the impacts of COVID-19

The Motor Vehicle Accident Levy is one of the sources of income for ACCF however Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says this will not affect their ability to continue to compensate accident victims.

“Of course the question that flows from there is and others have asked me would this reduction in levy does it affect ACCF’s ability to continue to pay compensation and the answer is absolutely not we are well placed to continue to do the work that we do for victims of accidents.”

ACCF says they continue to receive and process applications for compensation.

To date, ACCF has paid over $12 million in compensation for motor vehicles, employment and school accidents.

