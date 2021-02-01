ACCF receives more than 300 notifications from schools

384 notifications has been received so far by the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji from schools regarding personal injury and death.

ACCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says since 1st January 2019 a total of 168 applications have been received.

He adds from these applications only 28 have been paid out.

He adds the Commission has so far paid out $181,500 in school Compensation.

“We’ve had two death applications and both of those applications were declined because they were not from an accident. They were by natural causes. So ACCF doesn’t cover deaths by natural causes. So there has been no compensation for deaths in schools.

Earlier this week, it was highlighted that schools are legally obliged to report any personal injury or death to the Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji.

Under the Accident Compensation (School Accidents) Regulations 2018, if a pupil suffers any personal injury or dies as a result of a school accident, the controlling authority of the school must report this to ACCF and the Permanent Secretary responsible for Education.

The ACCF adds if the controlling authority of a school fails to report any personal injury or death without reasonable cause, the PS must issue a demand notice to obtain documents or information.

If the demand notice is not compiled, the controlling authority of the school commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $10,000.

Additionally, a fixed penalty of $1,000 may be imposed on the controlling authority of the school.