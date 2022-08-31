ACCF reaches out to family of Kasavu accident victims

Site of the accident . [File Photo]

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has reached out to the family of individuals who passed away in an accident near Kasavu Road in Naitasiri.

Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says they have offered support and assistance in the application for compensation from the incident.

The accident occurred over the weekend, in which a man in his 70s and his 61-year-old wife passed away after a tree branch fell on their car.

The two victims were from Vitawa in Rakiraki travelling in a car driven by their 28-year-old daughter who safely escaped.

Akbar says ACCF held its fourth board meeting for the year, today.

The ACCF Board says a total of $34.8 million in compensation has been paid since January 1st 2018 of which $24,258,500 were for motor vehicle accidents, $9,916,500 for employment accidents, and $688,500 for school accidents.