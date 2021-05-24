ACCF pays over $180k to tourism workers

Accident Compensation Commission Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says significant number of employment accidents occur in the tourism industry.

Akbar says the ACCF has been processing applications for compensation for employment accidents since January 2019.

He adds prior to the closure of Fiji’s international borders the Tourism industry featured as one of the main industries where employment accidents occurred.

ACCF has paid approximately $180,000 to workers from the industry.

Akbar says some of the common causes of injuries include slips, trips, and falls, handling material and tools, burns from hot substances and fire and machinery.

He adds the health, safety and wellbeing of workers in the workplace is the responsibility of both employers and workers.

The ACCF Board has to date paid more than $23 million in compensation to victims and families of victims of motor vehicle, employment and school accidents.